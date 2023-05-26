New Suit - Contract

American Tower Corp., a broadcast communications infrastructure company, and other plaintiffs sued TPT SpeedConnect Thursday in Colorado District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court case, filed by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, accuses TPT of failing to pay for 60 telecommunication tower licensing agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01336, American Tower Management, LLC et al v. Tpt SpeedConnect, LLC.

Telecommunications

May 26, 2023, 4:40 AM

Plaintiffs

American Tower Asset Sub, LLC

American Towers LLC

Spectrasite Communications, LLC

American Tower Delaware Corporation

American Tower Management, LLC

Atc Sequoia, LLC

Central States Tower Holdings, LLC

Dcs Tower Sub, LLC

Graincomm III

GTP Acquisition Partners II, LLC

GTP Towers I, LLC

Insite Towers Development LLC

Insite Wireless Group, LLC

Unisite, LLC

Plaintiffs

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

defendants

Tpt SpeedConnect, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract