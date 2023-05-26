American Tower Corp., a broadcast communications infrastructure company, and other plaintiffs sued TPT SpeedConnect Thursday in Colorado District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court case, filed by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, accuses TPT of failing to pay for 60 telecommunication tower licensing agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01336, American Tower Management, LLC et al v. Tpt SpeedConnect, LLC.
Telecommunications
May 26, 2023, 4:40 AM