New Suit

American Strategic Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Richard Mancini-Hamilton on Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit arises from a fatal motor vehicle collision involving an intoxicated driver who was under the legal drinking age at the time of his death. The complaint, brought by Margolis Edelstein, seeks a declaration that American Strategic has no duty to defend or indemnify Mancini-Hamilton in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit accusing him of serving alcohol to the underage decedent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00194, American Strategic Insurance Corp. v. Mancini-Hamilton.