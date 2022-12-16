Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Copeland Stair Kingma & Lovell on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Construction Pros LLC and Jenkins Plumbing Company LC to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, over water damage arising from the negligent installation of a water supply line and a clawfoot bathtub, was filed by Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on behalf of American Strategic Insurance Corp., as subrogee of Tracey Eliott. The case is 9:22-cv-04517, American Strategic Insurance Corp v. Jenkins Plumbing Company LC et al.

Insurance

December 16, 2022, 7:32 AM