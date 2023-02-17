Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Willis Towers Watson Southeast Inc. to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by Miller Friel PLLC on behalf of American Society of Health System Pharmacists Inc., accuses the defendant of failing to secure an event cancellation insurance policy for the plaintiff's mid-year conference in Dec. 2021, which was inevitably canceled due to COVID-19. The case is 8:23-cv-00441, American Society of Health System Pharmacists, Inc. v. Willis Towers Watson Southeast, Inc. f/k/a Willis of Maryland, Inc.

Health Care

February 17, 2023, 4:06 PM