Who Got The Work

Matthew J. Stanczyk of Plunkett Cooney has entered an appearance for TTI Consumer Power Tools in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over fire damage claims arising from an alleged defective battery pack, was filed Jan. 24 in Michigan Eastern District Court by de Luca Levine and Maxwell Goss PLLC on behalf of American Select Insurance Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Leitman, is 2:24-cv-10187, American Select Insurance Company v. Tti Consumer Power Tools, Inc.

March 12, 2024, 9:18 AM

