New Suit - Product Liability

Amazon and EasyRC were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by de Luca Levine and Maxwell Goss on behalf of American Select Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective battery in a remote-control car. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11327, American Select Insurance Co. v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 02, 2023, 5:03 PM

Plaintiffs

American Select Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

De Luca Levine

defendants

Amazon.com Inc.

EasyRc

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct