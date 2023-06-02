Who Got The Work

Marriott International has turned to attorney Raymond Lee Marshall of Chason Rosner Leary & Marshall to fight a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit arising from an agreement to provide rooms and services for a convention. The suit, filed April 18 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Thompson Hammerman Davis on behalf of American Roentgen Ray Society, contends that the hotel knew that it would be closing and filing for bankruptcy as early as 2020 but failed to inform the plaintiff that it would be unable to perform its contractual obligations for the plaintiff's 2023 convention. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles, is 1:23-cv-00515, American Roentgen Ray Society v. Marriott Hotel Services, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 02, 2023, 7:38 AM

Plaintiffs

American Roentgen Ray Society

Plaintiffs

Thompson Hammerman Davis LLP

Thompson Hammerman Davis Llp (dc-Va)

defendants

Marriott Hotel Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Chason Rosner Leary & Marshall LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract