New Suit - Contract

Marriott Hotel Services was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court arising from an agreement to provide rooms and services for a convention. The court case, brought by Thompson Hammerman Davis LLP on behalf of American Roentgen Ray Society, contends that the hotel knew that it would be closing and filing for bankruptcy as early as 2020 but failed to inform the plaintiff that it would be unable to perform its contractual obligations for the plaintiff's 2023 convention. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00515, American Roentgen Ray Society v. Marriott Hotel Services, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 18, 2023, 1:17 PM

Plaintiffs

American Roentgen Ray Society

Thompson Hammerman Davis LLP

defendants

Marriott Hotel Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract