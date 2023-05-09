New Suit - Trade Secrets

Womble Bond Dickinson filed a trade secrets lawsuit on Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of American Residential Services LLC d/b/a ARS Rescue Rooter, a commercial heating and air conditioning business. The complaint targets three former ARS employees and their current employer, Kennon Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. for allegedly misappropriating confidential and trade secret information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02061, American Residential Services, LLC v. Kennon Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. et al.

Business Services

May 09, 2023, 6:18 AM

Plaintiffs

American Residential Services, LLC

Plaintiffs

Womble Bond Dickinson

defendants

Andrew Zellner

Bradley Hinton

Drue Lawrence

Kennon Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.

nature of claim: 880/