Michael David Maloney and Anthony Hotchkiss Anikeeff of Williams Mullen have stepped in as defense counsel to Glory Mountain Ministries, Byron Martin and Shahrzad Martin in a pending lawsuit over claims related to real property. The action, filed Oct. 4 in District of Columbia District Court by Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on behalf of American Rescue Workers, seeks a declaratory judgment regarding the ownership of almost 600 acres of land. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, is 1:23-cv-02953, American Rescue Workers, Inc. et al v. Glory Mountain Ministries et al.
District Of Columbia
November 20, 2023, 12:25 PM