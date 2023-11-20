Who Got The Work

Michael David Maloney and Anthony Hotchkiss Anikeeff of Williams Mullen have stepped in as defense counsel to Glory Mountain Ministries, Byron Martin and Shahrzad Martin in a pending lawsuit over claims related to real property. The action, filed Oct. 4 in District of Columbia District Court by Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on behalf of American Rescue Workers, seeks a declaratory judgment regarding the ownership of almost 600 acres of land. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, is 1:23-cv-02953, American Rescue Workers, Inc. et al v. Glory Mountain Ministries et al.

District Of Columbia

November 20, 2023, 12:25 PM

American Rescue Workers

American Rescue Workers, Inc.

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

Byron Martin

Glory Mountain Ministries

Shahrzad Martin

Williams Mullen

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property