New Suit - Trademark

The American Registry of Radiologic Technologists filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Lemesha Cannon on Friday in Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, filed by Butler Snow and Dorsey & Whitney, accuses the defendant of falsely holding herself as an AART-certified radiologist. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02825, American Registry of Radiologic Technologists v. Cannon.

Health Care

December 02, 2022, 4:25 PM