New Suit - Contract

Uber and its subsidiary Social Bicycles LLC were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Glassberg Pollak & Associates and Reynolds Ridings Vogt & McCart on behalf of American Property Locators, accuses the defendants of failing to pay for collection services provided by the plaintiff. According to the suit, the plaintiff helped uncover more than $15 million owed to the defendants by third parties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07192, American Property Locators Inc. v. Uber Technologies Inc. et al.