Lawyers at GrayRobinson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Denise Armstrong, the International Painters and Allied Trades Industry Pension Fund (IPPF) and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Trenam on behalf of architectural and building product manufacturer American Products Inc. and other plaintiffs. The complaint alleges that Armstrong defamed the plaintiffs by making false statements about their business to IPPF. According to the complaint, Armstrong previously made similar statements, deemed defamatory in a separate court case in 2022, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The suit further alleges that although IPPF knew that Armstrong’s statements were false, the fund claimed that the plaintiffs had a duty to make withdrawal liability payments based on those statements. Berger Singerman is representing IPPF. The case is 8:23-cv-00747, American Products Production Company of Pinellas County, Inc. et al v. Armstrong et al.

April 05, 2023, 3:19 PM

Plaintiffs

American Products Production Company of Pinellas County, Inc.

American Products, Inc.

Api Commercial Architectural Products, Inc.

Api Commercial Installation, Inc.

Ceraclad South LLC

Charles & Thomas Properties, LLC

Fenwall, LLC

JCM Properties LLC

Muraco & Mullan Properties, Inc.

Specialty Metals Installation LLC

Trenam

defendants

Brian Pepicelli

Denise Armstrong

The International Painters And Allied Trades Industry Pension Fund

Tucker Arensberg, P.C

defendant counsels

GrayRobinson

Berger Singerman

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations