New Suit - Intellectual Property

Zimmerman Kiser & Sutcliffe and FordHarrison filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of American Premier Services Inc., the parent company of HydroSpec Inc. d/b/a Valor Environmental of Georgia. The complaint pursues claims against former Valor general manager Paul A. Osterholt for allegedly soliciting clients and creating and operating his company, West Georgia Erosion, in a restricted territory. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00868, American Premier Services, Inc. v. Osterholt et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 01, 2023, 7:29 AM