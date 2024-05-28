Who Got The Work

Emma R. Schuering, Todd H. Bartels and Ross T. Weimer from Polsinelli have stepped in to defend Findlay Machine & Tool, Eric Hummel and Kreate Extrusion in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 12 in Ohio Northern District Court by Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads and Reminger on behalf of American Plastics, accuses the defendants of misappropriating the American's confidential business information and of conspiring to violate confidentiality and non-solicitation provisions in Hummel's employment agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James R. Knepp II, is 3:24-cv-00660, American Plastics LLC v. Hummel et al.

May 28, 2024, 1:10 PM

