Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McAfee & Taft on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Fire Insurance to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit, concerning property damage claims, was filed by Merlin Law Group on behalf of American Piping Inspection and Heartland Pipeline Services. The case is 4:22-cv-00507, American Piping Inspection, Inc. et al v. Hartford Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 18, 2022, 7:58 PM