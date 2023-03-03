New Suit - Trademark

The American Petroleum Institute filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Yatco Energy, American Premium Lubricants and other defendants on Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by Womble Bond Dickinson, accuses the defendants of falsely affixing API's certification label onto their oil and gas products which allegedly fail to meet certain API standards for certification. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10498, American Petroleum Institute v. Yatco Energy LLC et al.

Energy

March 03, 2023, 6:45 PM