Who Got The Work

Sheppard Mullin partner Christopher S. Ponder has entered an appearance for Marvell International and Marvell Technology Group in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed July 12 in Texas Western District Court by Antonelli, Harrington & Thompson and The Stafford Davis Firm on behalf of American Patents LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, is 6:22-cv-00771, American Patents LLC v. NXP Semiconductors N.V. et al.

Technology

August 27, 2022, 2:58 PM