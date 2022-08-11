Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie and other counsel removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Else Nutrition, a producer of infant formula, to Nevada District Court on Thursday. The suit arises from a shipping dispute between Else Nutrition and its packaging company, American Nutritional Corp. The complaint accuses Else Nutrition of failing to pay for packaging and shipping services, while Else Nutrition contends that American Nutritional delivered contaminated formula. The suit was filed by attorney Brian K. Berman. The case is 2:22-cv-01286, American Nutritional Corp. Inc. v. Else Nutrition USA Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 11, 2022, 5:04 PM