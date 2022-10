Who Got The Work

D. Christopher Robinson of Frost Brown Todd has entered an appearance for Four Roses Distillery LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action was filed Sept. 9 in Washington Western District Court by Ryan, Swanson & Cleveland on behalf of American Northwest Distributors Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour, is 2:22-cv-01265, American Northwest Distributors Inc v. Four Roses Distillery LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 24, 2022, 4:40 AM