Cole Schotz filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC (AnnieMac). The complaint, which seeks a return of over $495,000 in retention bonus payments, contends that former AnnieMac employee Peyton Elizabeth Fullerton voluntarily and prematurely terminated her employment in violation of an executed branch manager employment agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03452, American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC v. Fullerton.
Business Services
June 27, 2023, 4:41 AM