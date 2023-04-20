New Suit - Employment

Cole Schotz filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company. The suit accuses Nicholas Roberto DeJesus of failing to repay a $144,000 retention bonus after he prematurely terminated his at-will employment agreement. According to the suit, in order for DeJesus to keep any portion of the retention bonus, he was to stay employed with American Neighborhood for up to 12 months after receiving the bonus. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02201, American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC v. Dejesus.

