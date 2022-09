Removed To Federal Court

Jones Walker and other counsel on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against cryptocurrency mining company Creek Road Miners to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, concerning a dispute over a gas supply agreement, was filed by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on behalf of American Natural Energy Corp. The case is 2:22-cv-03254, American Natural Energy Corporation v. Creek Road Miners, Inc.

Cryptocurrency

September 13, 2022, 5:32 PM