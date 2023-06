New Suit

American National Insurance sued Douglas Beavers Friday in Nevada District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit was filed by Thorndal, Armstrong, Delk, Balkenbush & Eisinger. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00913, American National Property Casualty Company v. Beavers.

Insurance

June 09, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

American National Property Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Thorndal Armstrong Delk Balkenbush Eisinger

defendants

Douglas Beavers

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute