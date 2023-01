New Suit

American National Property and Casualty Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in Montana District Court. The suit, brought by Berg Lilly P.C., names Lacy McConnell and other claimants in connection with underlying litigation involving claims of a dog attack. The case is 1:23-cv-00005, American National Property and Casualty Company v. McConnell et al.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 8:29 PM