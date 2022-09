New Suit

American National Insurance sued Fabian T. Carrasco Sr. Friday in New Mexico District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by the Degraauw Law Firm, seeks a declaration that American National has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendant in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00725, American National Property and Casualty Company v. Carrasco Sr.

Insurance

September 30, 2022, 4:38 PM