New Suit

American National Property and Casualty filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Robert G. Andrews on Friday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Hand Arendall Harrison Sale, seeks a declaration that American has no duty to provide coverage for a collapsed roof because the collapse was allegedly caused by a construction defect rather than a weather event. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00494, American National Property and Casualty Co. v. Andrews.

Insurance

April 14, 2023, 8:18 PM

Plaintiffs

American National Property and Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Hand Arendall LLC

Hand Arendall Harrison Sale, LLC

defendants

Robert G Andrews

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute