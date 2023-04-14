American National Property and Casualty filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Robert G. Andrews on Friday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Hand Arendall Harrison Sale, seeks a declaration that American has no duty to provide coverage for a collapsed roof because the collapse was allegedly caused by a construction defect rather than a weather event. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00494, American National Property and Casualty Co. v. Andrews.
Insurance
April 14, 2023, 8:18 PM