New Suit - Product Liability

American National Property & Casualty Co. sued Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. on Monday in California Central District Court over an alleged product defect that leaves certain motor vehicles vulnerable to theft. The complaint, filed by Jang & Associates, accuses the defendants of failing to equip certain vehicles with ‘immobilizer’ devices to prevent car theft. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01225, American National Property & Casualty Company v. Hyundai Motor America, a California corporation et al.

Automotive

July 10, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

American National Property & Casualty Company

defendants

Hyundai Motor America, a California corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

Kia America, Inc., a California corporation

Kia Corporation

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product