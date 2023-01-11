New Suit

American National filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Real Estate Brothers LLC and Michelange Alexis on Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Thomas Thomas & Hafer, seeks a declaration that American National has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from an accident at a construction site. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00130, American National Lloyds Insurance Co. v. Alexis et al.

Insurance

January 11, 2023, 5:25 PM