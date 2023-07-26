New Suit - Insurance

American National Lloyds Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Affinity Insurance Program Marketing d/b/a Connected Investors Real Estate Insurance Services, Logical Property Management and other defendants on Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Johnson & bell, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying landlord-tenant lawsuit alleging a lack of hot water, a rodent infestation and other issues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11807, American National Lloyds Insurance Co. v. Affinity Insurance Program Marketing LLC et al.

Insurance

July 26, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

American National Lloyds Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Johnson & Bell

defendants

Affinity Insurance Program Marketing, LLC

Eaglewood, LLC

Hershel Dunn

Kevin McClenahan

Logical Property Management, LLC

Mike Mircholi

Monica Street, LLC

Rondra Stewart

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute