New Suit

American National Life Insurance filed an interpleader complaint against Danielle VanHouten-Chana and the estate of Henry C. VanHouten on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter, seeks to resolve competing claims to death benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 7:22-cv-10390, American National Life Insurance Co. of New York v. VanHouten-Chana et al.

Health & Life Insurance

December 09, 2022, 12:18 PM