New Suit

American National Insurance filed a lawsuit Friday in South Carolina District Court alleging life insurance fraud and violation of the civil RICO act. The court action, brought by Williams Mullen, accuses Ann F. Sherlock and Johnny J. Sherlock of engaging in an illegal 'wagering contract' by obtaining life insurance policies via fraudulent means with the intent of using them for barter or trade. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03145, American National Insurance Company v. Sherlock et al.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 6:49 PM