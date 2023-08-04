New Suit - Insurance

American National Insurance filed an insurance fraud and civil RICO lawsuit against Mary Riley Sherlock on Wednesday in South Carolina District Court. The suit identifies the defendant as one of several residents of Murphy Village in South Carolina who allegedly participated in a scheme to defraud insurance companies, resulting in the conviction of more than 50 co-conspirators. The complaint, filed by Williams Mullen, seeks to declare a life insurance policy unenforceable and void ab initio due to the policy being obtained by submitting material misrepresentations to the insurer. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03759, American National Insurance Company v. Sherlock.

Insurance

August 04, 2023, 4:16 AM

