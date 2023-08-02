New Suit - Insurance

American National Insurance filed an insurance fraud and civil RICO lawsuit against Michelle Sherlock on Wednesday in South Carolina District Court. The suit identifies the defendant as one of several residents of Murphy Village in South Carolina who allegedly participated in a scheme to defraud insurance companies, resulting in the conviction of more than 50 co-conspirators. According to the complaint, an individual named 'Ann Mack' submitted policy applications with false information, then sold the policies to persons like the defendant who lacked an insurable interest in violation of state law against 'wagering contracts.' The suit was brought by Williams Mullen. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03754, American National Insurance Co. v. Sherlock.

Insurance

August 02, 2023, 6:37 PM

