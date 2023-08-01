New Suit - RICO

American National Insurance filed a civil RICO lawsuit Monday in South Carolina District Court in connection with an FBI investigation of a $535 million life insurance fraud conspiracy against residents of Murphy Village, a small community in North Augusta. The case, brought by Williams Mullen, targets Caroline Sherlock, who was among 52 individuals criminally charged in the conspiracy. The suit accuses the defendant of obtaining a fraudulent life insurance policy for a purported spouse. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03713, American National Insurance Company v. Sherlock.

August 01, 2023, 12:28 PM

American National Insurance Company

Williams Mullen

Caroline Sherlock

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims