New Suit

American National Insurance sued Cathy T. Sherlock Tuesday in South Carolina District Court for civil RICO claims. The complaint, filed by Williams Mullen, seeks to declare a life insurance policy unenforceable and void ab initio due to the policy being obtained by submitting material misrepresentations to the insurer. According to the suit, life insurance policies were knowingly taken out by Sherlock, with the assistance of agents Leonard New and Douglas Wade Williamson, on a person with whom the defendant lacked an insurable interest with. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03578, American National Insurance Company v. Sherlock.

Insurance

July 27, 2023, 6:47 AM

American National Insurance Company

Williams Mullen

Cathy T. Sherlock

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims