New Suit

American National Insurance sued Ralph W. Carroll, Patrick Riley and Tracy Riley Monday in South Carolina District Court for civil RICO claims. The complaint, filed by Williams Mullen, seeks to declare a life insurance policy unenforceable and void ab initio due to the policy being obtained by submitting material misrepresentations to the insurer. According to the suit, life insurance policies were knowingly taken out by Carroll and the Riley's, with the assistance of agent Leonard New, on a person with whom the defendants lacked an insurable interest with. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03305, American National Insurance Company v. Riley et al.

Insurance

September 28, 2022, 8:03 AM