New Suit - Civil RICO

American National Insurance filed a civil RICO lawsuit Monday in South Carolina District Court in connection with an FBI investigation of a $535 million life insurance fraud conspiracy against residents of Murphy Village, a community in North Augusta. The case, brought by Williams Mullen, accuses defendant Patrick M. Riley of obtaining a fraudulent life insurance policy and seeks to declare the policy as void. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03711, American National Insurance Company v. Riley.

Insurance

August 01, 2023, 12:17 PM

Plaintiffs

American National Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Williams Mullen

defendants

Patrick M. Riley

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims