New Suit

American National Insurance sued Bridget L. Mack Monday in South Carolina District Court for civil RICO claims. The complaint, filed by Williams Mullen, seeks to declare a life insurance policy unenforceable and void ab initio due to the policy being obtained by submitting material misrepresentations to the insurer. According to the suit, life insurance policies were knowingly taken out by Mack, with the assistance of agent Leonard New, on a person with whom the defendant lacked an insurable interest with. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03308, American National Insurance Company v. Mack.

Insurance

September 28, 2022, 8:05 AM