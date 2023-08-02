New Suit - Civil RICO

American National Insurance filed a civil RICO lawsuit Monday in South Carolina District Court in connection with an FBI investigation of a $535 million life insurance fraud conspiracy against residents of Murphy Village, a community in North Augusta. The case, brought by Williams Mullen, targets Mary T. Costello, who was among 52 individuals criminally charged in the conspiracy. The suit seeks to declare the policy as void. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03715, American National Insurance Company v. Costello.

Insurance

August 02, 2023, 11:23 AM

Plaintiffs

American National Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Williams Mullen

defendants

Mary T. Costello

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims