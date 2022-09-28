New Suit

American National Insurance sued Anna D. Carroll and Rose Marie Carroll Monday in South Carolina District Court for civil RICO claims. The complaint, filed by Williams Mullen, seeks to declare a life insurance policy unenforceable and void ab initio due to the policy being obtained by submitting material misrepresentations to the insurer. According to the suit, life insurance policies were knowingly taken out by the Carroll's, with the assistance of agent Leonard New, on a person with whom the defendants lacked an insurable interest with. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-03304, American National Insurance Company v. Carroll et al.

September 28, 2022, 8:07 AM