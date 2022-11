New Suit

Hill Ward Henderson filed a lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of American National Insurance Co. The suit contends that Erica Fortun made certain misrepresentations on her application for a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23705, American National Insurance Company of Galveston, Texas v. Fortun.

Insurance

November 11, 2022, 2:10 PM