American National Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Oklahoma Northern District Court against the estate of Joshua Clark, who died in a motorcycle accident. The suit, brought by Atkinson Brittingham Gladd Fiasco & Edmonds, seeks a declaration that American does not owe uninsured motorist coverage in connection with the accident. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00065, American National General Insurance Co. v. Clark.

February 17, 2023, 8:24 PM