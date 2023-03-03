New Suit

American Modern Property & Casualty filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against rental property lessors Daniel Weekley and Nanette Weekley on Friday in South Carolina District Court. The suit, filed by Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig, seeks a declaration that American has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit alleging that lessees were exposed to rabies from bats on the defendants' property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00880, American Modern Property & Casualty Insurance Co. v. Weekley et al.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 6:22 PM