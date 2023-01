New Suit - Contract

Foley & Lardner filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court seeking over $5.8 million from the City of McAllen. The suit was brought on behalf of American Medical Response, which provided the city with diagnostic testing centers amid COVID-19. The case is 7:23-cv-00027, American Medical Response, Inc. v. City of McAllen, Texas.

Health Care

January 27, 2023, 6:51 PM