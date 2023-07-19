New Suit - Trade Secrets

American Medical Imaging filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employees Bob Hicks, Lee Duncan and other defendants on Wednesday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Friday Eldredge & Clark and Sheppard Mullin, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form the competing company Digital X-Ray Imaging. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00666, American Medical Imaging LLC v. Hicks et al.

Health Care

July 19, 2023, 8:35 PM

Plaintiffs

American Medical Imaging LLC

Plaintiffs

Friday, Eldredge & Clark

Sheppard Mullin

defendants

Bob Hicks

Digital X-Ray Imaging Inc

Drew Baxter

Kevin Henriksen

Lee Duncan

nature of claim: 880/