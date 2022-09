Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, arising from a groundwater treatment project, was filed by Lanak & Hanna on behalf of American Integrated Services. The case is 2:22-cv-07103, American Integrated Services, Inc. v. Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. et al.

California

September 30, 2022, 3:46 PM