New Suit - Contract

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of American Incentive Advisors LLC. The complaint pursues claims against Western Landscape and Pavers LLC for allegedly failing to pay more than $119,000 owed pursuant to a consulting services agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00956, American Incentive Advisors, LLC v. Western Landscape and Pavers, LLC.

Business Services

June 27, 2023, 8:21 PM

Plaintiffs

American Incentive Advisors, LLC

Plaintiffs

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

Western Landscape and Pavers, LLC

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract