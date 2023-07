New Suit - Conversion

Inxeption Corporation, a logistics services provider and solar panel reseller, was slapped with a conversion lawsuit on Tuesday in Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by Taft Stettinius & Hollister on behalf of solar panel provider American Hyperion Solar LLC. Inxeption is represented by Gray Ice Higdon. The case is 3:23-cv-00377, American Hyperion Solar, LLC v. Inxeption Corporation.

Business Services

July 27, 2023, 7:33 AM

Plaintiffs

American Hyperion Solar, LLC

Plaintiffs

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

defendants

Inxeption Corporation

defendant counsels

Gray Ice Higdon

Gray Ice Higdon PLLC

Gray Ice Higdon, PLLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct