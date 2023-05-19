Lawyers at McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Steadfast Insurance to Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Keating Wagner Polidori Free on behalf of American Heritage Railways, Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendant of bad faith in refusing to settle various lawsuits arising from the '416 Fire' in 2018. According to the underlying complaints, the fire was caused by a spark from the defendants' train. The case is 1:23-cv-01258, American Heritage Railways Inc. et al. v. Steadfast Insurance Co.
Insurance
May 19, 2023, 5:23 PM