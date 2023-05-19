Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Steadfast Insurance to Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Keating Wagner Polidori Free on behalf of American Heritage Railways, Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendant of bad faith in refusing to settle various lawsuits arising from the '416 Fire' in 2018. According to the underlying complaints, the fire was caused by a spark from the defendants' train. The case is 1:23-cv-01258, American Heritage Railways Inc. et al. v. Steadfast Insurance Co.

Insurance

May 19, 2023, 5:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Allen C. Harper

American Heritage Railways, Inc.

Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Company, The

John Allen Harper

defendants

Steadfast Insurance Company

defendant counsels

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute